Cody Zeller got to go on a fancy Jordan Brand trip. His guest? His mom.

The Hornets center and his mom, Lorri talked to WCNC Charlotte ahead of Mother's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a Jordan Brand athlete, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller gets to go on a fancy trip every year.

The first year Zeller went? He brought his mom, Lorri.

"I said I'm not dating anyone," Zeller said. "So I'll bring my Mom."

Zeller said Hornets owner Michael Jordan ribbed him a bit in good fun.

"Everyone else had their buddies, girlfriends or wives," Zeller said. "Even MJ said 'of course Cody brings his mom.' Mom and I always bond over that trip."

Cody and Lorri spoke with WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein ahead of Mother's Day.

Cody is in Charlotte as the Hornets decide when to open the practice facility back up. Lorri is at the family home in Washington, Ind.

"Even as they go to college you're on a friendship level," Lorri said. "Now it's like visiting a friend and someone you want to hang out with. We have so much fun in Charlotte when we're at Cody's house."

Lorri was a two-sport (basketball and softball) athlete at a D3 college in Iowa.

"I credit a lot of where I am today to my mom," said Cody. "She's a pretty good athlete. She's the first hall-of-famer in the family."