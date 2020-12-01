CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Aamir Simms hit an overtime-forcing 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in regulation and the Clemson Tigers went on to erase decades of futility at North Carolina by beating the Tar Heels 79-76 on Saturday, earning their first win in 60 tries in Chapel Hill.

Simms had 20 points for the Tigers, who trailed by 10 with about two minutes left in regulation before making a frantic comeback.

Brandon Robinson had a career-best 27 points for the Tar Heels, who were 59-0 all-time in the series in Chapel Hill for the longest home winning streak against one opponent in NCAA history.

MORE ON WCNC: