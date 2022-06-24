Cox Mill High School alum Wendell Moore drafted by Timberwolves

The former Duke Blue Devils star was taken No. 26 overall by Minnesota in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Local basketball phenom Wendell Moore is headed to the Twin Cities after being selected 26th overall in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft held Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Born in Richmond, Va., Moore grew up in Concord, N.C. where he attended Cox Mill High School, averaging 25 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.3 steals per game to lead the Chargers to their second straight AAA state title as a 2018-2019 McDonald's All=American.

The former 5-star recruit spent the past three years in Durham on a series of highly-touted Duke squads, even reaching the Final Four in future hall of fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season at the helm.

He averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his collegiate career, playing every game of his junior season.