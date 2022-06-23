Hornets get two picks at the 2022 NBA Draft

Who will join the nest in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 NBA Draft is upon us, and as of early Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets have two first-round picks. But will the Hornets keep both picks, or look to trade?

As of 7 p.m. Eastern time, the Hornets have picks #13 and #15 in the first round. The Locked On network thinks the Hornets will keep pick #13, and that Charlotte will get Mark Williams, a forward/center from Duke.

But what about pick #15? The Locked On network thinks the Hornets will trade with the San Antonio Spurs. The Hornets could instead get the 20th pick of the night along with Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, and San Antonio jumps up to the 15th pick while also nabbing Hornets small forward/shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr.

With the Hornets down to the 20th pick of the first night, they could be positioned to get Jalen Williams, a guard from Santa Clara University. That will then round out Charlotte's picks in the first night of the draft.

Beyond the first 30 picks, there are 28 additional picks in the 2022 draft. The NBA notes five players in the mix are from the G League Ignite developmental team.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article as the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft happens. Stay tuned for updates.

