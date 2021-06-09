Durham Bulls pitcher released from hospital after being struck in head by baseball

Tyler Zombro was hit by a line drive during Durham's game against Norfolk on June 3

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Bulls announced Wednesday night that pitcher Tyler Zombro was released from Duke University Hospital after being hit with a line drive during the team's Minor League Baseball game against the Norfolk Tides on June 3.

The Bulls' game against Norfolk was suspended in the eighth inning. The team also postponed its game the following day due to the incident.

According to the release, Zombro was released from the hospital late Wednesday afternoon. Zombro and his family will remain in Durham so he can continue his outpatient occupational and speech therapy.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the Tampa Bay Rays, Durham's Major League Baseball team affiliate, announced the news during Wednesday night’s home game against Washington.

The Charlotte Knights were just one of the teams that wished Zombro well following the incident on June 3.

Durham was able to pick up a win against Charlotte during Wednesday's game, 10-5. You can check out the stats from the game by clicking here.

The two teams will continue their series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.