ESPN's College GameDay returning to Charlotte

Popular Saturday morning kickoff show will broadcast from Romare Bearden Park on Sept. 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They're coming back to the Queen City.

ESPN announced that its massively-popular Saturday morning college football preview show, College GameDay, will return to Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 4 ahead of that evening's clash between Clemson and Georgia.

The game between the nationally-ranked programs is also the first Duke's Mayo Classic game and will help to kick off Week 1 on of the 2021 college football season.

The show will broadcast live from Romare Bearden Park in Uptown, and just a quick walk from Bank of America Stadium, where the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

This will mark the third time GameDay has broadcast from Charlotte, and first time since the 2017 ACC Championship Game.

There will be several local players for both teams.

Clemson freshman running back Will Shipley played at Weddington High School.

Mallard Creek graduate Jordan Davis is a senior defensive lineman for Georgia, and was asked about the game at SEC Media Days.

"Being able to have my mom not drive too far for that game," Davis said. She's just got to go around the corner. It's really exciting. The whole city is going to be watching."

It will be a great weekend of college football in Charlotte.