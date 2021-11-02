Gardner-Webb gets ready for spring season

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Tre Lamb was hired by Gardner-Webb football 14 months ago and has still not coached a game.
The Big South did not play football in 2020 because of COVID-19, but left teams the option to play a shortened season in the spring.
"It's given programs like us a little bit of an opportunity to catch up. I think we've benefitted as much as anyone from having time off," Lamb said. "Getting our culture built and our foundation where we want it."
Lamb's Runnin' Bulldogs are one of those teams, and they will open a six-game schedule at home against Elon on Feb. 27.
In addition to Gardner-Webb: Charleston Southern, Kennesaw State, Monmouth and Robert Morris will play this spring.
A four-game conference schedule will determine the Big South's automatic qualifier to the FCS Playoffs.