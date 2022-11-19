Gardner-Webb wins Big South, heads to FCS Playoffs for first time

Runnin' Bulldogs beat Aggies at home

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Gardner-Webb football made history on Saturday, qualifying for the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history.

The Runnin' Bulldogs beat visiting North Carolina A&T, 38-17 to win the Big South Conference championship, and earn the league's automatic bid to the postseason.

Gardner-Webb, coached by 33-year-old Tre Lamb, used a strong ground attack and stingy defense to take care of the Aggies.

Both teams came into the game unbeaten in league play.

The Runnin' Bulldogs ran for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Narri Gaither posted 107 yards and two scores. Jayden Brown also ran for two touchdowns.

Gardner-Webb forced four turnovers, and held the Aggies to 87 rushing yards.

Davidson will join the Runnin' Bulldogs in the FCS Playoffs, qualifying for the third-straight season after a 24-23 win over Dayton on Saturday.