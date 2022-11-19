Gardner-Webb wins Big South, heads to FCS Playoffs for first time

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Gardner-Webb football made history on Saturday, qualifying for the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history.
The Runnin' Bulldogs beat visiting North Carolina A&T, 38-17 to win the Big South Conference championship, and earn the league's automatic bid to the postseason.
Gardner-Webb, coached by 33-year-old Tre Lamb, used a strong ground attack and stingy defense to take care of the Aggies.
Both teams came into the game unbeaten in league play.
The Runnin' Bulldogs ran for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Narri Gaither posted 107 yards and two scores. Jayden Brown also ran for two touchdowns.
Gardner-Webb forced four turnovers, and held the Aggies to 87 rushing yards.
Davidson will join the Runnin' Bulldogs in the FCS Playoffs, qualifying for the third-straight season after a 24-23 win over Dayton on Saturday.
The FCS Playoff Selection Show is at 12:30 p.m., Sunday.