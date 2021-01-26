Charlotte native Davis Love III will captain U.S. in Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow

The event will be held in the Queen City in September of 2022

Davis Love III doesn't lack for experience when it comes to be captain for a U.S. team.

His latest and third gig is the Presidents Cup.

The PGA Tour appointed Love as U.S. captain for the 2022 matches at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

This will be the first time the event is held in the southeastern United States.

“Quail Hollow is one of the best tests of golf we see all year on the PGA TOUR, and it will be a perfect venue for a match-play event given the variation of challenges it presents,” said Love. “I think you will see players taking on a number of risk-reward shots throughout the week, presenting an exciting environment for fans onsite and watching around the world.”

Love was born in Charlotte, while his father was club pro at Charlotte Country Club. The family soon moved to Georgia, but Love returned to his home state as a collegiate golfer at UNC-Chapel Hill.

As a Tar Heel, he was a three-time All-America selection and won the 1984 ACC Championship.

Just had a great chat with 2022 @PresidentsCup U.S. Captain @Love3d



Tiger told him the news, and I asked him if he'd heard from his old golf/college buddy Michael Jordan yet.



"Not yet. But he'll be hearing from me!"



More at 6 on @wcnc #PGATour #golf #pga pic.twitter.com/dRoPoL4egQ — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 26, 2021

“The Carolinas mean so much to me and my family, and it’s humbling to know that I will return to Charlotte in this new role to help carry on the rich sports tradition the Queen City has developed through the years,” said Love.

Love has 21 PGA TOUR victories, including the 1997 PGA Championship.

Love previously was the Ryder Cup captain in 2012 and 2016.

He also has been an assistant captain three times in the Presidents Cup and twice in the Ryder Cup.

The International team will be captained by South African, Trevor Immelmann.

Originally scheduled for 2021, the Presidents Cup takes place Sept. 19-25, 2022.