Charlotte-area charities receive record donations from 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship raised a record amount of donations for Charlotte-area charities, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

This year's tournament raised nearly $2.5 million for charities in the Charlotte region. Officials said the proceeds will benefit several organizations, including Levine Children's Hospital, First Tee of Greater Charlotte, Teach for America, the Carolina Youth Coalition, CMS Foundation, Heart Math Tutoring and the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Charlotte.

The Wells Fargo Championship has raised over $30 million for charitable foundations in three areas since 2003, including Charlotte, Wilmington and Washington, D.C.

“One of our top priorities each year, is to touch the community and play a supportive role in the fabric of the community,” Garry Sobba, tournament director of the Wells Fargo Championship, said. “Thanks to the tremendous support of our volunteers, our corporate partners and the fans, we are proud to be able to continue that important tradition."

The Wells Fargo Championship returns to Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club next May.

