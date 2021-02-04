2021 Wells Fargo Championship will allow 30% fan capacity

Tournament officials said there will be strict health and safety measures in place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A limited number of fans will be allowed at the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, the tournament announced this week.

Tournament officials announced attendance would be capped at 30% capacity. They also said there will be strict health and safety measures in place. Masks will be mandatory for fans at all times, unless eating or drinking. Fans will also have to fill out a daily health screening.

The tournament will be held May 3-9 at south Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club. The 2020 event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Quail Hollow was originally scheduled to host the Presidents Cup in 2021, but that has been pushed back to 2022 with the Wells Fargo Championship returning this year.

Other safety measures include touchless payment options and increased sanitation stations. According to tournament guidelines, player autographs will not be allowed this year.

“We look forward to safely bringing this annual event back to our community and continue the tournament’s legacy of being an integral part of the fabric of Charlotte and the surrounding areas,” said Johno Harris, General Chairman of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Since tickets are limited, officials said they will work with the tournament's official partners first, then open ticket sales to people who have bought them in the past.