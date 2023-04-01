Morant, Grizzlies easily put away Hornets in 131-107 shellacking

Memphis led by 29 points at halftime as Wednesday's game was put away early.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were completely mismatched in Wednesday's home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis (24-13), the second-best team in the Western Conference, demolished the 14th-place Hornets (10-29) 131-107.

The Grizzlies led by as much as 37 points in the fourth quarter before the Hornets pushed back to make the score slightly more respectable.

Charlotte was without Kelly Oubre Jr., one of the team's leading scorers, who will be out for four to six weeks with a hand injury.

The onslaught started early with Memphis jumping out to a 40-26 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ja Morant scored 12 points and had four assists in the period which contributed him to being the team's leading scorer.

Charlotte slowed down even further in the second quarter, only adding 21 points compared to Memphis's 36 points. The offensive ineptitude was on full display when the Hornets failed to score even once in the final two minutes of the first half as Memphis's lead swelled to 29 points at halftime.

The Hornets matched the Grizzlies' 26 points in the third quarter with an effective frame from Jalen McDaniels, but the effort did little to help any comeback hopes.

In the fourth quarter, Memphis continued to press on and led by 37 points with just over eight minutes remaining.

The Hornets didn't quit, though, and actually outscored the Grizzlies in the final period 34-29 before ultimately losing 131-107.

Morant and Charlotte's LaMelo Ball scored a game-high 23 points. Charlotte's Terry Rozier followed with 21 points. Ball and Memphis's Desmond Bane earned double-doubles.

Even with the loss, the Hornets did have a player hit a career milestone during Wednesday's game. Ball became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to record 1,000 assists. Lebron James, Stephon Marbury, and Trae Young are the only players to accomplish the feat at a younger age.

Charlotte has now dropped five of their last six games. The team's next game is on Friday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks (24-13).