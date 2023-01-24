Hickory Crawdads to rebrand themselves as Hickory Dickory Docks for 3 games

Hickory Dickory Dock, the Crawdads' new uniforms rock! Here's when you can see the Crawdads sport these special uniforms.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hickory Crawdads are adding a new addition to their "Theme Night" lineup, and it's one you might remember from preschool.

The Crawdads will rebrand as the Hickory Dickory Docks for their August series against the Rome Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The three-game uniform collection is sponsored by Mountain Mitsubishi.

The Hickory Dickory Docks name is inspired by the popular nursery rhyme. The special caps are brown and yellow with a grandfather clock. The clock's hands point to 8:28, which is the area code for Hickory, and the swinging pendulum is shaped like a baseball.

Hickory, Dickory, Dock. The clock struck 8:28 and the ‘Dads have a new identity! 🕰🐭https://t.co/1XfhcPd0i6 — Hickory Crawdads (@HickoryCrawdads) January 24, 2023

The team will be giving away themed toothbrush holders on Saturday, Aug. 19, to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. The game will be followed by a fireworks show.

Hickory Dickory Docks merchandise, including hats, t-shirts and decals, is available online. The merchandise will be available for purchase in person during the Appalachian State vs Queens series at the Crawdads ballpark from Feb. 17-19.

Single game tickets will go on sale in March, according to the Crawdads' official release. The team will open the season April 6 against the Winston-Salem Dash.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.