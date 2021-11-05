x
HS Football

Friday Night Frenzy: Playoffs Round 1

The NCHSAA playoffs are officially underway, and WCNC Charlotte is following two games as each team forges its path to victory
Credit: aspen rock - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things are heating this week, as the NCHSAA playoffs are officially underway. WCNC Charlotte is following two games as each team forges its path to victory in the latest round of Friday Night Frenzy.

Maiden vs. Mount Pleasant

The undefeated Maiden Blue Devils face off against the Mount Pleasant Tigers in the first round of the playoffs. Which team will come out victorious?

FINAL:

Maiden:

Mount Pleasant:

Myers Park vs. Mooresville

The Myers Park Mustangs are ready to race their way to victory, but the Mooresville Blue Devils will put up a good fight. Who will come out on top?

FINAL:

Myers Park:

Mooresville:

Need to catch up? Check out last week's edition of Friday Night Frenzy!

