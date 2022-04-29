Myers Park High School hires new football coach

Jason McManus has been hired to lead Myers Park's football program after the school was required to forfeit the 2021-22 season due to eligibility violations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Myers Park High School announced it has hired Jason McManus as the school's next head football coach in the wake of forfeiting its 2021-22 season due to athlete eligibility violations.

McManus is no stranger to the Charlotte area. He spent several seasons as the offensive coordinator at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, winning four consecutive state championships. He left South Pointe to be the offensive coordinator at Grayson High School in Georgia, a nationally ranked program that made it to the state semifinals in 2021.

McManus replaces Curtis Fuller, who left Myers Park in March to become an assistant coach at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Fuller said in a statement that his departure was "in no way tied" to the state athletic association's investigation into player eligibility concerns.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association found fraudulent documents were used for enrollment and athlete eligibility for the varsity team. As a result of the investigation, Myers Park was required to forfeit its 2021-22 season, fined $250 and forced to return $6,7000 earned from playoff football games.

Principal Robert Folk said the school was made aware of the fake documents in January 2022 and investigated before self-reporting to the NCHSAA.

