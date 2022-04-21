Ineligible player forces west Charlotte HS to forfeit 2021 football season

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it's because the school was made aware of a student/athlete who was ineligible for the 2021-2022 football season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School will have to forfeit its 2021 football season.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it's because the school was made aware of a student/athlete who was ineligible for the 2021-2022 football season.

After an investigation, CMS said the school voluntarily reported the violation to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The association commissioner ruled West charlotte was in violation and said they must forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return any monies earned from playoff games and pay a $250 fine.

