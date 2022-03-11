'I love Charlotte': Brian Burns relieved Panthers didn't trade him

Carolina reportedly denied an offer to trade the edge rusher for two first-round picks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The big news on Mint Street this week is that Brian Burns is staying on Mint Street.

The Carolina Panthers did not trade their talented, young pass rusher, despite a reported blockbuster offer.

Burns said he wasn't sweating the deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday, since it was out of his control, but admitted he was relieved.

"Yeah for sure," Burns said. "I want to stay with my guys. I love Charlotte. It would break my heart to leave my defense.”

The team reportedly fielded an offer for Burns that included two future first-round picks, but decided to keep their first-round pick from 2019.

Carolina dealt Robbie Anderson after another sideline tirade, and collected a load of picks for Christian McCaffrey.

But the team is clearly keen on keeping Burns and the rest of their young core players, especially on defense.

"This is a strong core, and they believe in this core for the future," Burns said. "They want to keep us together."

Now that they've kept him, the Panthers will likely have to pay him.

Burns, who has 30.5 sacks through three-and-a-half NFL seasons, will be a free agent this offseason.

This week, Miami traded for DE Bradley Chubb and gave him a contract extension worth about $22.5 million per season.

Burns, 24, is younger than Chubb and has been healthier and more productive since joining the league.