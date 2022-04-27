"Ickey is joy": Ekwonu's parents proud of first-round hopeful

Charlotte native Ikem Ekwonu is projected to be selected in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — He "plays with an “extremely violent demeanor.”

And he gets “angry once he sets foot on the field."

Those are some of the descriptions given by scouts about Ikem Ekwonu, NC State's star left tackle, who hails from Charlotte.

But it doesn’t quite match with the “Ickey” the Ekwonu’s know.

"I think people see him on the field and use the word nasty," his father Tagbo Ekwonu said, "but he’s really a teddy bear.”

His mother pointed to a picture of Ickey when he was about nine years old, just starting flag football, with a huge grin stretching across his face.

"He’s holding the ball, and laughing and running," Amaka Ekwonu said. "That’s just typical Ikem.”

Tagbo and Amaka Ekwonu are heading to Las Vegas. And with some luck, their son Ickey could be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Most experts think he’ll certainly go in the Top 10.

Despite that, there are still nerves.

“It just needs to come already," Amaka said. "No, it’s been very exciting.”

Tagbo and Amaka are from Nigeria and met in England.

They raised their four children in Charlotte.

Ickey and twin brother Osita, a defensive lineman at Notre Dame, are the youngest.

“Ikem is just the joy," Amaka said. "He’s very boisterous, always has been from day one. Very loud, very happy, very joyful. Very kind. Just a sweet kid.”

Growing up, the boys played many sports, but not football until they were about nine.

“(Ickey) was always on the go," Tagbo said. "Part of the reason why we encouraged him to do sports is to burn some energy out. It worked out well.”

Sports, and also something most first round picks tomorrow night don’t boast in their background: musical theatre.

“They just didn’t have plans for the summer," Amaka said. "I said I will find something for you to do and I did. They didn’t like it very much initially, but I think it grew on them.”

Eventually, the Ekwonu’s let Ickey play football.

“In my opinion, the number one draft pick when you look at the @theACC.” @EricMacLain breaks down film of @PackFootball's ferocious lineman, @BigIck79 🐺 pic.twitter.com/nI430mf2tG — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 25, 2022

At Providence Day he had offers to attend Harvard and Yale, but went to NC State, where he stacked up pancake blocks, and became as The Athletic called him – "the most feared lineman in the ACC."

Despite the scary descriptions of his game, you can bet that he’ll be smiling ear to ear Thursday in typical Ickey fashion, walking across the stage to meet the NFL Commissioner and begin the next part of his journey.

"People keep asking me not to cry," Amaka said. "I don’t know if I will. It’s going to be remarkable. Full circle for him. Just a dream come true.”