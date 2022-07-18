Jacobson becomes first Queens player drafted by MLB team

Right-handed pitcher selected by St. Louis Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four years ago, Queens University began a college baseball program.

On Monday, the first player in Royals history was drafted by a Major League Baseball team.

Right-handed pitcher Tanner Jacobson was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 10th round, becoming the 307th overall pick.

“What a special day for Tanner, the Jacobson family, and Queens University,” Royals coach Ross Steedley said. “These moments are what players like him dream of and I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled for Tanner to chase his dream."

In 2022, Jacobson pitched 61.2 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .209 average, and striking out 79 batters.

Queens will play in Division 1 beginning next season.

Meanwhile, Wingate's Brody McCullough became the highest-drafted player in program history when he was also picked in the 10th round by the Chicago Cubs.

The All-American right-handed pitcher was selected 293rd overall.

"It means everything for me to be drafted," McCullough said.

McCullough was SAC Pitcher of the Year in 2022, and finished his Bulldog career with a 2.95 ERA and 20-6 records.

He struck out 258 batters in 189 innings.

The Charlotte 49ers also boasted a pair of fourth-round picks.

Second baseman Nate Furman was selected 121st overall by the Cleveland Guardians.

David McCabe, the team's third baseman, went four picks later to the Atlanta Braves.