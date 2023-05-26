x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Jets, Aaron Rodgers set for joint practices vs. Panthers in Spartanburg

Carolina will host New York for practices ahead of Aug. 12 preseason game
Credit: AP
FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 to kick off the 2023 NFL season. And NFL fans will get their first look at star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform when New York faces the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 11. That's according to early details released Thursday, May 11, 2023, on this year’s NFL schedule. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While Carolina Panthers fans are excited to watch Bryce Young at training camp later this summer, it sounds like another star quarterback is coming to Spartanburg.

A league source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that the Panthers will host the New York Jets for few days of joint practices in August.

The practice sessions will happen at Wofford College a few days before the teams meet for a preseason exhibition game at Bank of America Stadium.

Many times, regular players like Rodgers will not play in early exhibition games, so your best shot at seeing the future Hall of Famer go up against the Panthers defense might be during practice at training camp.

Here is Carolina's full preseason schedule:

  • Aug. 12, 4 p.m.: Panthers vs. Jets at Bank of America Stadium
  • Aug. 18, 7 p.m.: Panthers at Giants
  • Aug. 25, 8 p.m.: Panthers vs. Lions at Bank of America Stadium

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Dates Set for Egg Bowl & Battle Line Rivalries, Mizzou Season Opener Moves Up, Vols Selling Tickets!

Before You Leave, Check This Out