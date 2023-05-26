Jets, Aaron Rodgers set for joint practices vs. Panthers in Spartanburg

Carolina will host New York for practices ahead of Aug. 12 preseason game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While Carolina Panthers fans are excited to watch Bryce Young at training camp later this summer, it sounds like another star quarterback is coming to Spartanburg.

A league source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that the Panthers will host the New York Jets for few days of joint practices in August.

The practice sessions will happen at Wofford College a few days before the teams meet for a preseason exhibition game at Bank of America Stadium.

Can confirm this.



Going to be some big numbers at #Panthers training camp this year between Bryce Young interest and now, Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/s2DeEUlxbc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 26, 2023

Many times, regular players like Rodgers will not play in early exhibition games, so your best shot at seeing the future Hall of Famer go up against the Panthers defense might be during practice at training camp.

