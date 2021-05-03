JWU Charlotte joins NCAA DIII as exploratory member

Johnson & Wales University Charlotte Campus looks to expand athletic offerings with potential NCAA membership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University Charlotte is officially exploring membership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

In a news release Friday, JWU announced they had joined NCAA Division III as an exploratory member. University leaders say the DIII Membership Committee made it official, approving the Charlotte Campus to begin the process for the 2021-22 academic year.

“The NCAA DIII philosophy for athletics is a great fit for our campus culture, says Trudi Lacy, director of athletics. “Joining JWU in a commitment to inclusion and gender equity as a core value in having student athletes, coaches and administrators from diverse backgrounds. That philosophy also aligns with the four tenets that characterize what it means to be a Wildcat, both in athletic competitions and in the classroom; Pride, Courage, Character and Community – The Wildcat Way.”

The Charlotte campus is currently a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA), which serves 77 smaller four-year colleges and two-year schools. The Wildcats will retain dual membership with the USCAA during the three-year provisional membership. Membership with the NCAA is a four year process.

Campus president Cheryl Richards, Pd.D., said “This designation will allow us to attract a new population of student athletes seeking academic challenges while continuing to participate in their selected sport. Division III student athletes compete not for financial rewards, but for the love of the game. JWU Charlotte will now afford them the opportunity to participate in other activities, on and off campus, creating a more complete and exceptional student experience.”