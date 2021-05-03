Parents excited over increased spectators at CMS sporting events

Starting March 5, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will allow up to 500 fans at outdoor sporting events with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will allow up to 500 fans to attend outdoor sporting events, starting with Friday's high school football games.

The change was made in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper's new executive order that allows more fans to attending sporting events across the state. CMS will allow 500 total fans, with 300 allowed for home teams and 200 for visitors. It's the largest number of fans allowed to attend games since the pandemic halted sports last year.

Face coverings are required on CMS property at all times and social distancing guidelines will be in effect for spectators. Still, it's a welcome change for families after CMS' previous 100-person limit for sporting events.

Jennifer Mowrey, whose son Jack Mowrey plays lacrosse and football for Ardrey Kell High School, said the 100-person limit was going to make it tough on parents and families to attend games.