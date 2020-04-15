CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights were supposed to have their "Opening Knight" on Thursday evening at BB&T Ballpark.

But with baseball -- and all American sports -- on hold, the ballpark will be empty.

And stadium workers will not get paid.

In an effort to raise money for those employers, as well as local healthcare workers and several local charities, the Knights have created a relief fund: Knights Care 4 CLT.

"This is an unprecedented time and we want to do whatever we can to help out our community," said Knights COO Dan Rajkowski.

Charlotte Knights Charities will make an initial contribution. Fans can also purchase $20 t-shirts, with the net profits benefiting the fund.

"Over the past few weeks, our staff has been working diligently on ways that we can help those affected in our area," Rajkowski. "By creating the 'Knights Care 4 CLT' fund, we feel this is one way we can help those who need some assistance during this very difficult time."

To help with the fund and/or buy a shirt, click here.

