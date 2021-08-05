LaMelo Ball begins prep academy in Charlotte

NBA Rookie of the Year partnering with Carolina Courts to begin 1 of 1 Prep Academy

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is launching a new academy in the Queen City.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is partnering with Carolina Courts to begin the "1 of 1 Prep Academy."

The partnership also involves Ball's trainer, Jermaine Jackson Sr.

According to a release, the academy will "provide student-athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest level, equip each player for successes on the court, and prepare each athlete for a bright future off the court."

Ball hosted a "1 of 1" basketball camp in Charlotte earlier this summer.

Coming off of his phenomenal first season in the league, Ball is also hoping to change his jersey number.

WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein reports that Ball is petitioning the NBA for a pass, so that he can wear No. 1 this year.

Ball wore No. 2 and wants to switch, but the deadline with the league to do so came and went while Malik Monk officially owned No. 1 for the Hornets.