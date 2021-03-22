Source: LaMelo Ball likely out for rest of season after wrist injury

Ball will seek a second opinion on his diagnosis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball underwent an MRI following the wrist injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 20.

The initial diagnosis revealed that Ball has suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist, however, he will seek a second opinion.

While the Hornets have listed Ball as out indefinitely, WCNC has learned that he is likely out for the rest of the season.

Ball, who recently won back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Awards in January and February, ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds among rookie leaders.

