Knight's baseball is returning. What to know before heading back to the ball park

The Knight's are playing at home this Tuesday for the first time in over a year and a half. Here is what is new compared to when the park was last open.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Return to Truist Field:

Play ball! Baseball is officially back in Charlotte. The Knight's Opening Day is not until May 4, but the gates were opened early for their season ticket holders.

The last time the Knights played a home game was August 28, 2019.

The May 4 home opener will mark the end of 615 days without the Knight’s playing in uptown.

But there are some COVID-19 changes when you come here to the ballpark.

Everything has pretty much gone digital.

All tickets will be on your phone

The game programs will be digital and not printed out on paper

All of the concessions will be cashless

When you are here the rules are the same as a restaurant. When you arrive or are walking around you need a mask, but when you are at your seat, you can take it off.

The full capacity for Truist Field is 10,200 but for the month of May, capacity will be around 25% including season ticket holders. The hope is that the percentage will increase as the season goes on. With the new rules by Governor Cooper, those numbers could jump substantially come June.

The goal is to keep that six feet distance so certain rows will be blocked off. This means that some season ticket holders will have different seats than they are used to until the capacity returns to 100%

But those fun-themed home games you loved are not going anywhere.

They are bringing back Thirsty Thursday, Friday Night Fireworks and Bark in the Ballpark for the 2021 season.

The New Food:

One of the big highlights is Mac's Speed Shop is now a vendor at the ballpark. They will have a condensed menu of their famous pulled pork sandwiches and sliders, pulled pork nachos and some delicious specialty mac and cheese.

There are also two new items designed by Executive Chef Kyle McCleary.

The Dragons Breath Burger:

Beef burger with pimento cheese and a habanero relish to give it that spice.

Homer's Citrus Dog:

An all-beef hot dog topped with beef brisket, a signature orange soda coleslaw, green onions and a delightful horseradish cream sauce!