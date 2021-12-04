4 Hornets players, including LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in NBA COVID-19 Health and Safety protocol

If Ball and Rozier tested positive for COVID-19, they would likely be looking at a minimum of 10 days away from the Hornets unless they return two negative PCR tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels, are expected to miss several games after both entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Hornets announced Saturday morning.

UPDATE: @hornets have placed the following players in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols: LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 4, 2021

Based on the NBA's Health and Safety protocol, if each player tested positive for COVID-19, they would likely be looking at a minimum of 10 days away from the Hornets unless they return two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour span.

#Hornets announce that not only are LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in COVID-19 Health & Safety protocol, but starting center Mason Plumlee and reserve F Jalen McDaniels as well.



Unless any test negative 2x in 24 hours it’s 10 days out. Charlotte has 5 games in that span. @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 4, 2021

Within the next 10 days, the Hornets are slated to play 5 games.

