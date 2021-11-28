Panthers to face Miami at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday

Carolina won in their last matchup against the Dolphins 45-21 at home on Monday Night Football on Nov.13, 2017.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Carolina Panthers are set to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in a crucial Week 12 matchup.

Carolina will defend a 5-6 record after coming off a loss to Former Head Coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team. Miami currently holds down a 4-7 record on the year.

Carolina won in their last matchup against the Dolphins 45-21 at home on Monday Night Football on Nov.13, 2017.

The Panthers had 13 takeaways for just 29 points so far this season, averaging at around 2.23 points per takeaway.

#Panthers need to cash in more on their takeaways.



So far this season: 13 takeaways for just 29 points.



That means they average 2.23 points per takeaway.



They've only scored seven times off of their 13 takeaways.#Dolphins have 19 giveaways in their 11 games.



Capitalize. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 28, 2021

Cam Newton wrapped up last week's game behind center going 21-of-27 for 189 yards with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run in his first game back as the official starter for the Panthers.

At a press conference earlier this week, Newton spoke on what it will take to face Miami's defense.

"Every guy has to have the Wi-Fi password on offense and just be connected so to speak to really understand what the job role is and execute to the best of their ability," he said.

And finally my favorite quote from today's presser:



"Every guy has to have the Wi-Fi password on offense and just be connected so to speak to really understanding what the job role is and executing to the best of their ability." - @CameronNewton on facing Miami's defense@wcnc pic.twitter.com/sP0j3imZQd — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) November 26, 2021

The game is set to kick off in Miami at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.