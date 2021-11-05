Panthers to face Tampa Bay at Bank of America Stadium after Christmas

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sam Darnold also is set to get playing time at quarterback.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are back the day after Christmas, facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have a big role in the game. And Sam Darnold also is set to get playing time at quarterback.

Darnold is 4-5 as the team's starter this season, while Newton is 0-4.

Darnold hasn't played since injuring his shoulder and going on injured reserve Nov. 12. He was cleared medically to practice Wednesday with the Panthers.

Cam Newton on 4th and 1 play debacle: “All energy and focus is on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”



Says he just wants to win this week and wanted to nip it in the bud early. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 23, 2021

Tom Brady is expected to be extra motivated, which is normally not a good sign for his next opponent.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 9-0 loss last Sunday to the New Orleans Saints.

Brady was held to 214 yards passing and committed two turnovers while Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette were sidelined with injuries.

The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

