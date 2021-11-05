x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hornets

Charlotte Hornets snap 3-game road skid with win over Denver Nuggets

Jalen McDaniels had a dunk and Ish Smith a 3-pointer to seal help the Hornets seal it.

DENVER, N.C. — P.J. Washington hit three big 3-pointers down the stretch, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 on Thursday night. 

Will Barton’s step-back shot gave the Nuggets a 90-71 advantage late in the third before the Hornets rallied. Washington tied it at 99 on a 3-pointer with 5:30 remaining and gave the Hornets the lead for good on another 3 with 1:20 left. 

Jalen McDaniels had a dunk and Ish Smith a 3-pointer to seal help the Hornets seal it.

The comeback overshadowed a big night from reigning NVP Nikola Jokic, who had 29 points and 21 rebounds — one away from tying his career-high.

PAST HORNETS COVERAGE ON WCNC

RELATED: Charlotte Hornets fall to Utah Jazz in third straight loss

RELATED: NBA-leading Suns rout Hornets 137-106

RELATED: Hayward's season-high 41 leads Hornets past Spurs 131-115

In Other News

Hornets fall again to 76ers