Magic Johnson set to throw first pitch for Honey Hunters' opening day game

The team made the announcement via tweet on Wednesday

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters are ready to start their inaugural season on Thursday, May 27, and they're bringing in a special guest to swing into action.

The team announced on Wednesday via tweet that famed basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson will throw the honorary first pitch at the Honey Hunters' first ever game, sharing a photo of Johnson in their tweet.

Johnson's career in the NBA spanned from 1979 through 1991, and his professional career was capped with an appearance at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. He also garnered more attention with the revealing of his HIV-positive diagnosis and advocacy afterward. He also spent time as a part-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, but has returned to his role as an ambassador for the NBA.