McCaffrey '50-50' for Sunday's game vs. Vikings

Panthers star RB has missed two-straight games due to injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is 50-50 for Carolina’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, and it will be a game-time decision.

McCaffrey has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers have lost both without the 2019 All-Pro running back in the lineup.

"It's going to come down on how he feels," Rhule said. "We'll wait and see how he responds to today and go from there. I couldn't go either way right now."

McCaffrey was officially listed as limited in practice today.

McCaffrey also practiced all of last week on a limited basis, but was designated as doubtful for the game on Friday.

Rhule said that McCaffrey did not suffer any setbacks with the injury.

"I think he probably still feels it a little bit," Rhule said. "We're seeing if he can cut loose or not."

Rookie Chuba Hubbard has 158 yards rushing in two starts with McCaffrey out.

McCaffrey played 48 of 48 possible games his first three seasons in the league, but has since played just 6 of 21 possible contests.

He missed 13 games in 2020 due to various injuries.

