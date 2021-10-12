LaMelo Ball is launching his first shoe with PUMA, complete with a bright orange look and flame motifs

The MB.01 will release in December 2021 and marks the brand's first signature shoe release since re-launching its basketball category in 2018.

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — LaMelo Ball's debut season in the NBA has been filled with accolades and earning the league's Rookie of the Year Award. Now, the Charlotte Hornets' point guard is calling the shots for a new sneaker with PUMA.

On Tuesday, the athletic footwear and apparel company announced Ball collaborated with them to design the MB.01. This marks a first for Ball, and it's PUMA's first signature shoe release since PUMA Hoops was re-launched in 2018.

Bright orange dominates the shoe design, and PUMA said it includes an outline of flames shooting down from the ankle collar. The company says the outline lines up with Ball's famous rocket ankle tattoo. Another neat Easter egg is found inside the tongue; his motto "Not From Here" is on in, and the word "rare" is on the outsole, which Ball has used to describe his skills on the court.

“It’s crazy to see my vision come to life with the MB.01," said Ball. "The design process was very collaborative, incorporating my style and unique details like the rocket flames. I can’t wait to wear them on court this season.”

“LaMelo and the MB.01 truly embodies what PUMA Hoops is about, merging sport with culture, while also pushing the brand forward with bold, bright and disruptive designs. This is just the beginning of many exciting projects to come," said Adem Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA.

PUMA also notes the company's Nitro Foam is included throughout the midsole for comfort and responsiveness, a non-slip rubber compound for durability and traction, and a breathable monomesh for support. Also, the upper construction of the shoe is 3D-printed to complete the design.

The MB.01 will go for sale in December for $125. It'll be available on PUMA's online store and at the PUMA NYC Flagship Store. Additionally, Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, and Footaction will also carry the shoe.

