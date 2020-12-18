McCaffrey doubtful to play Saturday night at Green Bay

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is likely to miss his 11th game of the season on Saturday.
The team has officially designated McCaffrey has doubtful for Carolina's game at Green Bay, and head coach Matt Rhule took it further than that.
Rhule said this week he did not expect McCaffrey to play in the primetime matchup, and the All-Pro running back did not practice Wednesday or Thursday leading up to the game.
McCaffrey injured his quadriceps muscle while rehabbing from a shoulder injury, and the muscle apparently tightened up on him while the Panthers prepared for the Broncos last week.
McCaffrey has played just three games because of his shoulder injury and a high ankle sprain, but has scored six touchdowns in those games.