McCaffrey dealing with new injury ahead of Broncos game

Panthers RB tweaked his quadriceps muscle while working to return from his shoulder injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey now has another injury to deal with as he hopes to return to action this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

McCaffrey tweaked his quadriceps muscle while rehabbing from his shoulder injury, according to Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule said the muscle tightened up on the All-Pro running back, limiting him in practice on Wednesday.

McCaffrey has only played 3 games in 2020 due to a high ankle sprain. and a shoulder injury.

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh/shoulder) was limited today in #Panthers practice.



HC Matt Rhule says he might have tweaked his quad last week while rehabbing, and it was getting tight today. They are monitoring it for Sunday's game vs. #Broncos. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 9, 2020

He has not played since Carolina's loss at Kansas City on Nov. 8, when he suffered the shoulder injury, but it was hopeful that he would return this week against Denver.

Coming off a season in which he became just the third back in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, McCaffrey has rushed for 225 yards, and has 149 receiving in limited action in 2020.