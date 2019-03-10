CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers' star running back named NFC Offensive Player of the Month by the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey had one of the best Septembers in franchise history as he recorded a league-best 411 rushing yards, along with 218 receiving yards on 25 receptions and four touchdowns to add.

His performance on the field set a new franchise record as he leads all NFL players with 629 scrimmage yards. McCaffrey also leads all NFL running backs with his 25 receptions and is third among running backs in receiving yards.

Carolina's star running back in the record books joined former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown as the only player in the NFL history with at least 175 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in three of the season's first four games.

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

AP

This month, McCaffery was a threat to opposing team defense and became the franchise leader in receiving yards by a running back and now holds all the Panthers' game season and career records for receiving by a running back.

In his three-year career, McCaffery collects his first NFC monthly or weekly award.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

Chloe Kim is taking a snowboard season off to focus on college, being a normal kid

Kyle Allen expected to start for Panthers vs Jaguars

Participation in high school sports on the decline





