NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — A racing great took some laps around the North Wilkesboro Speedway Wednesday afternoon.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was behind the wheel there for the first time since 1995. He’s excited to get back on the speedway.

“Big, big community effort to have this place ready for people to come here and race. We're going to enter a couple cars in the late model stock race, and we're gonna try to get here to watch some races ourselves, as spectators during the next couple of months. So, it's gonna be a great time. I missed this place man, it's fun to drive.”

Grassroots racing returns to the speedway this summer. There will be a couple of series on the pavement in August then Racetrack Revival dirt racing will return in October.