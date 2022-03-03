Hendrick, Samaritan's Purse team up for Ukraine relief at Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

Hendrick will donate $2,000 for each lap led by any of its four drivers and Samaritan's Purse will be featured on reigning champion Kyle Larson's No. 5 car.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports will be racing for more than the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, as the organization has partnered with North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse to raise money for Ukraine.

Team owner Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Automotive Group, which sponsors reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson's No. 5 entry, have committed $200,000 to Samaritan's Purse to support disaster assistance. The Boone-based organization has deployed disaster specialist teams to Poland, Romania and Moldova to assist Ukrainians who are seeking refuge amid the Russian attack.

In addition to the $200,000 commitment, the Hendrick organization will donate $2,000 for Ukraine relief for each lap led by the four-car Hendrick Motorsports stable during the Pennzoil 400. If Hendrick matches last year's total of 150 laps led, the total donation to Ukraine would be $300,000.

“Like the rest of the world, our family has watched the worsening crisis in Ukraine with shock and sadness,” said Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’ve been especially struck by the needless suffering inflicted on innocent children."

The Samaritan's Purse website will be featured prominently on Larson's No. 5 car to promote donations that directly support relief efforts in Ukraine.

Hendrick isn't the first NASCAR team owner to join the effort to support Ukraine. Richard Childress announced Wednesday that he and Ammo Inc. plan to send 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukrainian forces in need of supplies. Childress told Fox News he was "doing the right thing" to help those fighting to defend their homes.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.