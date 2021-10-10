Larson wins Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.
Larson’s victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated.
Elliott was nearly sabotaged by as Kevin Harvick sought payback from their feud three weeks ago. Harvick wrecked Elliott, but it came back around when Harvick wrecked himself out of the playoffs as Elliott later closed in on his bumper.
You can watch Ashley Stroehlein's one-on-one interview with Larson below.
