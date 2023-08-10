Noah Gragson asks for release from Legacy Motor Club amid NASCAR suspension

Gragson was indefinitely suspended for liking an Instagram meme mocking the murder of George Floyd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson has asked Legacy Motor Club to be released from his contract amid an indefinite suspension by NASCAR, the team announced Thursday.

Gragson was suspended before last weekend's race at Michigan after it surfaced that he liked an inensitive meme mocking the murder of George Floyd. Legacy Motor Club, which is co-owned by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, first announced that Gragson would be replaced by Josh Berry for the race before NASCAR opted to suspend the rookie driver. The team's original statement said Gragson's actions "do not represent the values of our team."

"I have asked Legacy Motor Club to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR resinstatement process," Gragson said in a statement released Thursday. "I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR — and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again."

Legacy Motor Club CEO Cal Wells said the organization was proud of Gragson for taking ownership of his actions and is confident he will "come back stronger" once reinstated by NASCAR.

Veteran sports car racer Mike Rockenfeller will drive the team's No. 42 entry at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Watkins Glen International. It's unclear who will drive the remainder of the races following Gragson's departure.