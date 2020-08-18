Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry donate meals in Charlotte

The Hornets are teaming up with Project BOLT, a nonprofit which seeks to better the quality of life for marginalized members of the Charlotte community.

“Too many of our neighbors are struggling with food insecurity right now, especially some of our children who will not receive the assistance they normally would in school," said team President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. "We hope these meals and the additional support from our two organizations will help Project BOLT provide relief to some of those in our community who need it.”