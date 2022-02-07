LaMelo Ball named to NBA All-Star Game, replacing Kevin Durant

Ball was selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, who will miss the game due to an injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is an NBA All-Star after all.

Ball was selected to the game by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Monday, replacing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who will miss the game due to injury. Ball, who averages over 19 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds per game, will represent Charlotte in the 2022 All-Star Game.

Ball, known for his spectacular passes, is the fourth NBA player in league history to record five triple-doubles before his 21st birthday, joining Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Ball was originally going to take part in the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend in Cleveland later this month. He will be the Hornets' first All-Star selection since Kemba Walker started in 2019 at Spectrum Center in Uptown.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray will also serve as an injury replacement for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

