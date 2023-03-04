Charlotte Hornets pack 3,000 care kits for U.S. military service members

Attached to the care kit is a thank you note that has a QR code on it. When the QR code is scanned, a video message from a Hornets star will play.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All the coaching staff and Charlotte Hornets players, in addition to volunteers with Hornets Sports and Entertainment, helped to pack 3,000 care kits to send to U.S. military service members on Monday.

It's the team's ninth annual Military Care event held at the Spectrum Center.

"This annual initiative allows us to show our troops how much we appreciate them," Hornets Sports & Entertainment president and vice chairman Fred Whitfield said. "Our organization is committed to supporting our military at every stage of their service, including pre- and post-deployment. We are pleased to continue working with USO North Carolina to distribute these care kits to service members stationed across the state."

The care kits included snacks like Chex Mix, Veggie Straws, Oreos and granola bars. Attached to the care kit is a thank you note that has a QR code on it. When the QR code is scanned, a video message from a Hornets star will play.

The care kits which the USO North Carolina plans to distribute to service members about to deploy or returning from their deployment at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

