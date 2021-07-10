Hornets to debut new City Edition uniforms this month vs Knicks

The Hornets will celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary by paying homage to Charlotte's basketball roots from the original team to the return of the Hornets name.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will pay tribute to Charlotte's basketball history with their 2021-22 City Edition uniforms as part of the NBA's 75th anniversary celebration.

The Hornets unveiled their new alternate uniforms Monday, which include a mixtape of the franchise's "greatest hits" and iconic moments. The new uniforms include some of the Hornets' classic designs of the early 1990s that were worn by the likes of Muggsy Bogues and Larry Johnson, as well as a nod to the Charlotte Bobcats era from the 2000s and early 2010s.

The new uniforms also feature the old Charlotte Coliseum atmosphere and the return of the Hornets name in 2014.

#Hornets unveil new City Edition #NBA “Mix Tape” uniforms



Combines:



Early/Mid 90s glory run

Old Charlotte Coliseum atmosphere

2014 return to Hornets name

Bobcats right justified number



First time ever with script “Charlotte” reminiscent of the old pennants



“We’re excited to honor so many important and memorable pieces of our history through the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “This uniform reflects many of the defining moments the Hornets and our fans have celebrated over more than three decades and truly showcases our franchise’s evolution over the years.”

The front of the jersey has a script "Charlotte" that's never been used on Hornets uniforms before but was featured in the franchise's earliest days. The number on the jerseys is justified to the right, which was a signature part of the Bobcats uniforms as late as 2014.

In addition, the Hornets announced plans to bring back the classic court that was used for select games from 2018-2020 for the eight home games in which the team will wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform, which are being dubbed Hive 75 Nights.