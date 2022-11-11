Charlotte Hornets face Miami in second round following overtime loss

The Heat won the last matchup 117-112 in overtime on Nov. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — Miami hosts the Charlotte Hornets following the Miami Heat's 117-112 overtime win over Charlotte on Thursday.

The Hornets are currently 1-3 in division play. Charlotte is 3-5 against opponents over .500. On the other hand, the Heat have gone 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 117-112 in overtime on Nov. 11, with Jimmy Butler scoring 35 points in the win.

On Thursday, the Hornets uncharacteristically had a great fourth quarter and tied the game after falling behind by 12 points to force overtime. Miami performed just a bit better in the extra period, though, before a traveling call eliminated Charlotte's last real shot at the game. Miami won 117-112.

The #Hornets just announced that Cody Martin had arthroscopic knee surgery and will be reevaluated in four weeks.



Martin has been continuously listed with quad soreness.



HC Steve Clifford indicated a few nights ago that the three main injured guys were basically day-to-day.. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 11, 2022

Charlotte's only lead before the fourth quarter came on the game's first points with Oubre sinking a 3-pointer to give the Hornets an early lead. The Heat took over from there, though, by going on runs of 8-0 and 7-0 throughout the quarter to give themselves a 32-27 after the first period.

More of the same happened in the second quarter. The Heat led by as much as 10 points before heading into halftime with a 58-50 lead.

During Charlotte's losing streak, the team has been plagued with weak second-half performances following decent first halves. When the Hornets only put up 23 points in the third quarter and trailed 85-73 heading into the final period, it seemed to be more of the same story.

Then, the Hornets exploded on a 17-4 run that gave them a 90-89 lead with just under seven minutes to go. Efficient shooting from P.J. Washington and Jalen McDaniels, among others, made the comeback possible along with several missed shots by the Heat.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.