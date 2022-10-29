Charlotte Hornets take on Golden State at Spectrum Center in out-of-conference game

The matchup is the first of the season between the teams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in non-conference action at the Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The matchup is the first of the season between the teams. Charlotte is 0-1 at home, and Golden State is 0-1 on the road.

Last night, Paolo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-93 Friday night for their first victory of the season.

Mo Bamba had 19 points and six rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds, and Bol Bol had 11 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which had opened the season with five straight losses. The Magic led by 32 points in the third quarter.

Gordon Hayward scored 18 points to lead Charlotte, which shot 38.4 percent in losing for the third time in five games.

G Terry Rozier missed a third game with a sprained right ankle. ... The Hornets, who came into the game leading the NBA in scoring and 3-point shooting, made only 4 of 18 from behind the arc in the first half and finished the game 11 for 38.

