Rozier, Hornets capitalize on Green's blow up, beat Warriors

The win for the Hornets came after two games were postponed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols after four San Antonio players tested positive for COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier hit an off-balance jumper from the left corner as time expired to give the Charlotte Hornets a wild 102-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Rozier — who had 36 points — made the winner after Golden State’s Draymond Green received two technical fouls and was ejected with 9.3 seconds for arguing the outcome of a jump ball.

Rozier sank two free throws for the technical fouls to tie it. Then, he took the inbounds pass from midcourt and drove to the corner for the winner.

Stephen Curry went through warmups but was a late scratch after he became ill during warmups. Golden State said the illness is not COVID-19 related.