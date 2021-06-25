NC State's College World Series run stalled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Just hours before the Wolfpack was set to take on Vanderbilt at the College World Series, at least one player from NC State tested positive for COVID-19.

OMAHA, Neb — In the hours before the Wolfpack were to take the field against Vanderbilt at the College World Series, at least one player from North Carolina State University tested positive for COVID-19, sources told WRAL.

Players on all teams participating in the College World Series are tested every other day while in Omaha.

NC State was to meet Vanderbilt Friday at 2 p.m. in the second game of a best-of-three series, but the start of that game was delayed until 3:07 p.m. ET.

The team issued this statement:

"An undisclosed number of players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today's game.

NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties and working together to monitor the situation."