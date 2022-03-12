Report: NC State QB Devin Leary to enter transfer portal

In four seasons at NC State, Leary threw for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns. He is fourth in school history in touchdown passes.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter the transfer portal, ESPN reported Monday morning.

Leary, a three-year starter who was the preseason ACC player of the year, missed much of the season after being injured against Florida State on Oct. 8, the Wolfpack's sixth game of the season. Leary underwent season-ending surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.

NC State will face Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 31. NC State finished the season with an 8-4 record and is ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

In four seasons for NC State, Leary threw for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. Leary completed 60 percent of his passes. He is fourth in NC State history in touchdown passes.

On Nov. 1, Leary said he was not certain about his future plans. Leary has one year of eligibility remaining. Leary was among the seniors honored at NC State's final home game.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.