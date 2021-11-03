Duke out of the ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test

Duke defeated Louisville to reach the ACC Quarterfinals. The Blue Devils will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke University's men's basketball team won't compete in the ACC Tournament against Florida State after someone within the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test was first reported by Stadium college sports reporter Jeff Goodman. It's unknown if any other teams will be affected by this positive test.

"Unfortunately, after going an entire season with no positive COVID-19 tests among our men's basketball student-athletes and coaching staff, one member of our program tested positive following Wednesday's ACC Tournament game," said Kevin White, athletic director at Duke.

Duke, the No. 10 seed in the tournament, was scheduled to face No. 2 seed Florida State at 6:30 p.m. The Blue Devils defeated Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals.

Freshman Mark Williams had a career-high 23 points and 19 rebounds in the win. He became just the third Duke player in the last 25 years with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a conference tournament game. His 19 rebounds were the most ever by a freshman in the ACC Tournament, according to ESPN.

Mike Krzyzewski's team likely needed to win the ACC Tournament to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995 after finishing with a record of 12-11.

"While our season was different than any other that I can remember, I loved the 2020-21 Duke Basketball team and was honored to be their coach," Krzyzewski said. "We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are. I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team. I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger. We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro. This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus."

Last year's ACC Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's tournament is happening in Greensboro with limited fans in attendance.

Multiple Duke players tweeted Thursday morning with emojis seeming to indicate their tournament was finished.

